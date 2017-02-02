HIT LIST: Things To Do And See This Week

GET THE LED OUT

Town Ballroom Thurs Feb 2nd 7pm $24/$29

Get The Led Out is a Led Zeppelin tribute band from Philadelphia that delivers that plays Zeppelin ‘s studio recordings with all the bells and whistles. The band can rock and lead vocalist Paul Sinclair really delivers.





MATT RICHARDS & LEONARD OUZTS

Seneca Casino Thurs Feb 2nd 8pm $20

Matt Richards and Leonard Ouzts are stand-up comics from New York City and tell hilarious stories of living in the Big Apple and their struggles in the dating world. You may have seen them on the television show “Joking Off”, an improve comedy show on MTV.





SATISFACTION: THE INTERNATIONAL ROLLING STONES SHOW

Riviera Theatre Sat Feb 4th $30

Satisfaction is the international tribute show dedicated to the Stones. This glamorous has toured since 2001 with over 2000 performances. If you love the Rolling Stones’ music, and who doesn’t, head to North Tonawanda and get some Satisfaction.





RUMOURZ PLAYS RUMOURS 40TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Tralf Music Hall Sat Feb 4th 8pm $20

Rumourz re-creates one of the greatest albums in rock history: Fleetwood Mac’ s masterpiece “Rumours.” They perform the whole album, track by track, in storybook fashion complete with HD video.





RICK STRAUSS AND FOR PEACE QUARTET

Pausa Art House Sat Feb 4th $7

Guitarist Rick Strauss leads his quartet performing original compositions and jazz standards with the best of them. Lisa Hasselback, Jim Coleman and Abdul-Rahman Quadir lend stellar support to one of the best jazz guitarists in town.





HOME SAFE

Waiting Room Wed Feb 8th 8pm $10/$12

After Dark presents Home Safe, Life Lessons, Chase Huglin, Sleepfirst and The Second String are rock bands performing in one big show. Five different styles of rock in one big reasonable priced event.





MOON HOOCH

Buffalo Iron Works Wed Feb 8th 9pm $10

Moon Hooch is a band from New York City that blends an intoxicating blend of virtuosic jazz, groovy funk and pulse-pounding electronic dance music. The band started playing in the NYC Subway and became so popular that NYPD banned them from performing in the subways because they couldn’t handle the big crowds.



