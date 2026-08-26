'Lego Skylines' Announced At Gamescom

Paradox Interactive, Iceflake Studios and the LEGO Group revealed Lego Skylines at Gamescom Opening Night Live on Monday August 25, a cozy, customizable city-builder that puts players in charge of growing a LEGO brick metropolis from a single plot to a sprawling city, with yellow minifigures living in everything you build.

The combination of LEGO and city building is so obviously right that the surprise is it took this long. Iceflake Studios, the Finnish developer that took over active development of Cities: Skylines II after Colossal Order parted ways with Paradox in late 2025, is behind the game, meaning the studio's deep management simulation experience is being wrapped in bricks.





The pitch, all the depth of a proper city builder, hospitals, electricity, water, sewage, wheat for the donut shops, packaged as a cozy creative experience with no instructions and unlimited space.

"Go big or obsess over the details," the description reads. "It's a city-builder you pick up for five minutes and suddenly it's tomorrow."

Lego Skylines is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC via Steam. No release date has been announced. It is available to wishlist now at legoskylines.com.