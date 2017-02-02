Sat Feb 4th 8pm $37/$45 Rockwell Hall

Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Keller Williams recently announced the debut of “Shut the Folk Up and Listen” with flat-picking guitarist Leo Kottke. Keller Williams is best known as a one-man band for his exciting and unpredictable live stage show singing his compositions. Famed acoustic player Leo Kottke is known for a fingerpicking style that draws on blues, jazz and folk music and for his syncopated, polyphonic melodies. In concert, Kottke intersperses humorous and often bizarre monologues with vocal and instrumental selections from throughout his career. This very special night of music will feature a solo set by each artist.