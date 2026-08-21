Lil Durk's Federal Murder-For-Hire Trial Begins

Jury selection began Thursday August 20 in Los Angeles federal court in the murder-for-hire trial of Lil Durk, the Grammy-winning Chicago drill rapper born Durk Banks, nearly two years after his October 2024 arrest.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains his innocence.

Prosecutors allege that Banks orchestrated an August 2022 shooting in Los Angeles intended to kill rival rapper Quando Rondo in retaliation for the 2020 death of Banks's close friend and collaborator King Von.

Rondo survived, but his cousin Saviay'a "Lul Pab" Robinson was killed in the crossfire at a gas station near the Beverly Center. Banks was not in Los Angeles at the time.

Also on trial are OTF crew associates Deandre "OTF Dede" Wilson and David "Browneyez" Lindsey.

The charges include conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder in aid of racketeering and use of interstate facilities to commit murder resulting in death.

A conviction carries a mandatory life sentence. The case has been delayed four times, twice over Durk's own objections, with prosecutors adding new VICAR racketeering charges in June that prompted the judge to scold the government for piling on and then seeking yet another postponement.

His attorney Drew Findling has called the case weak and the latest indictment "lipstick on a pig."