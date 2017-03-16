Town Ballroom Fri March 17th 7pm $25/$27

Local Natives is a Los Angeles-based indie-rock band whose songwriting creates a series of cathartic chapters based on constantly changing surroundings and experiences. Local Natives is best known for their meticulous crafting of musical elements while constantly pushing and pulling melody, harmony, and rhythmic components into pure, unbridled emotional energy. Each album in their seven-year history is different from the last and that is the singular strength of the band. Their latest album “Sunlit Youth” embraces their evolution suggesting that every person has the power to take life wherever it wants to go. It is refreshing to hear a young band composing songs of optimism and growth.