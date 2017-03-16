AUGIE MEYERS with CINDY CASHDOLLAR & Special Guests Framl Carillo and the Bandeloleros

Sportsmen’s Tavern Mon Mar 20th 7pm $30

Grammy-winning Texas music legend performs his latest of his seventeen albums “When You Used To Be Mine.” Meyer’s distinctive keyboard style has backed up on record such musical icons as Bob Dylan, Tom Waits, John Hammond, Tom Jones, and Big Bill Morganfield. What makes Augie so great is that he is the master of syncopation and timing. That is something that can not be taught. Cindy Cashdollar’s resume is equally impressive. She is the only female to be inducted in the Texas Steel Guitar Hall of Fame and The Texas Music Hall of Fame. Cindy is one of the most in-demand musicians on the American roots music scene. She plays with equal expertise Dobro, steel guitar and lap steel guitar. Frank Carillo and the Bandoleros open the show.