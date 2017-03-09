The Rapids Theatre Sat Mar 11th 8pm $18





Louis the Child is an electronic music duo from Chicago with the simple goal of creating music that makes people happy. Their latest single, “It’s Strange” has racked up over five million plays on both Spotify and Soundcloud. In 2016, SnapChat listed Louis the Child as one of 3 EDM Artists to watch and Mix Mag ranked the duo as the number one Artist taking Dance Music to the next level. German band SAINT WKND opens the show with a fusion of danceable mixture deep, tech and house beats with a subtle tropical-like inspired round of evocative chilled indie sounds. Head to Niagara Falls and see two up-and-coming electronic music bands and don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes.