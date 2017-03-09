Riviera Theatre Fri Mar 10th 8pm $30





The National Dance Company of Ireland Presents: “Rhythm of the Dance.” This two-hour dance and music extravaganza contains a wealth of Irish talent. The show relives the journey of the Irish Celts throughout history. Using modern art forms of dance and music, this richly costumed show marries the contemporary and the ancient combining traditional dance and music with the most up-to-date stage technology. The show features a traditional live full Irish band, three dashing and handsome young tenors, and thirty talented dancers including lead female dancer Arlene McVeigh and choreographer/lead male dancer Dane McKiernan. The show has been seen by over four and a half million fans on every continent. Erin Go Bragh!