BUFFALO NY — ESI Events is proud to present the return of Louisiana bluesman TAB BENOIT at Tralf Music Hall on Friday June 8th in downtown Buffalo’s Theatre District. Reserved seating tickets go on sale Wednesday April 18 at 11am.









His guitar wails and cries and his voice is as warm and inviting as a front porch swing on a muggy, Southern night. Tab Benoit is a gifted guitarist, a passionate singer and a songwriter with a conscience. Tab combines Delta blues, Chicago blues and soul into his original compositions with stand out singing and guitar playing. Fans and critics alike shower Tab with praise. He’s been nominated for three Grammys and won two Blues Music Awards.





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Reserved seating tickets available Wednesday April 18 at 11am. Ticketmaster.com / Tralf.com / Tralf Box Office 716.852.2860





Friday June 8, 2018

ESI Events Presents

TAB BENOIT

@ Tralf Music Hall – Buffalo NY

7pm Doors | 8pm Show

Reserved Seating Event

Tickets start at $34

[ >SEATING INFO< ]

21+ Admitted | 16+ Admitted With Parent

www.tralf.com

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