Guitar Virtuoso & Composer KOMIE To Release “Afterglow” On June 8, 2018

Composed Themes For Ozzy Osbourne’s World Detour, Marley & Me, Duck Dynasty, NASCAR Etc.

Los Angeles, CA: Guitar virtuoso and composer Komie has already enjoyed a successful career creating music for hundreds of hit shows including Ozzy Osbourne’s World Detour, Marley & Me, NASCAR, Dateline, Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Duck Dynasty and The Amazing Race. His music has been featured in advertising campaigns for KFC, Diane Von Furstenberg, Six Flags and Coca Cola (amongst others) and has won several Emmy Awards for best music along the way. But despite all of these accomplishments, Komie desired something more: a project made purely for the art of it. No boundaries except one — it had to be the absolute best quality, and express the deepest part of his own artistry at the highest level possible.

Thus the concept of Afterglow was born.

LISTEN TO THE SONG “CIRRUS FLOW”: http://komie.rocks/cirrusflow/

“I’m really excited about releasing this new album because it’s truly a project from the heart. Some of you might be familiar with my music for television and film. In that arena, generally there are limits to what an artist can do musically, especially in terms of lead guitar and solos since the music is typically under dialogue and shouldn’t stick out. But Afterglow is different, there are no limits. A blend of alternative, progressive and post-rock styles, I crossed any musical boundary as long as it was true to the song. Leaving no stone unturned, I developed each piece to the fullest. Through this process of discovery, my best composing and guitar playing began to emerge. Hope you like it as much as I enjoyed creating it!”

Afterglow was written and recorded in Komie’s studio in Los Angeles and is comprised of 12 tracks with a bonus track available for those who buy the complete album. Along with the album, Komie is in the midst of producing and co-scripting four music videos that will feature songs from the album and capture the exciting, inspired feeling of the music within a human story of adventure, fantasy and love.