Louisiana Shooting Leaves Eight Children Dead In Shreveport After Domestic Attack Across Multiple Homes

Eight children were killed in Shreveport, Louisiana, early Sunday morning when a gunman opened fire across three separate locations in the Cedar Grove neighborhood in what police described as a domestic incident.

The suspected shooter fled, carjacked a vehicle, and was killed by officers during a police chase before the morning was over. He was the only adult among the dead.

Ten people total were struck by gunfire. The only survivors were two adult women. One of them was in life-threatening condition as of Sunday, believed to have been shot in the head.

The other is believed to have been in a relationship with the suspect. None of the victims have been publicly identified. The children who died ranged in age from 1 to approximately 14 years old.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith addressed reporters outside the scene Sunday morning.

“This is an extensive scene, unlike anything most of us have ever seen,” he said. He described at least some of the child victims as “descendants” of the shooter, and police separately confirmed they believe the gunman was the father of some of the children. Smith added: “My heart is just taken aback.”

What Happened During The Incident?

Officers responded to the first reports just after 6am CT on Sunday, April 19, at one of the residences in the 300 block of West 79th Street near Linwood Avenue in Cedar Grove.

The crime scene ultimately spanned three locations, two homes on the same block and a third at another address in the neighborhood.

Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Chris Bordelon described it at a press conference as “a rather extensive crime scene spanning between two residences,” with the third location also part of the active investigation.

Police characterized the incident as “domestic in nature.”





After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene on foot or by vehicle, then carjacked a nearby vehicle.

Shreveport police pursued him into Bossier Parish, the neighboring parish across the Red River. The chase ended when officers discharged their firearms during a traffic stop confrontation in Bossier City.

The suspect was killed. No officers were injured. The suspect was acting alone, police said.

Because the suspect’s death involved officers discharging their firearms, Louisiana State Police detectives were asked by Shreveport police to independently investigate the circumstances of that shooting, standard protocol in officer-involved deaths in Louisiana.

In a statement, the Louisiana State Police superintendent said investigators were “working to process the scene and gather further information.” The suspect’s name had not been officially released as of Sunday afternoon, with police stating it would be disclosed once necessary notifications to family members had been made.

Response To The Shooting

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux called it the worst tragedy the city had faced. “This is a tragic situation, maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had in Shreveport,” he said. “We all mourn for these families.” He added that the shooting “affects the entire community.”

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill issued a statement confirming that multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation.

“I am deeply saddened by the senseless loss of life,” she said. “I’m praying for the victims and their family members in the wake of this devastating violence.”

The Shreveport City Council released a statement extending condolences to the families of those killed and injured, offering prayers for the recovery of the two surviving women, and acknowledging the first responders who arrived at what was, by any measure, an extraordinary scene.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who represents Louisiana in Congress, called the killings a “heartbreaking tragedy” and said his thoughts and prayers were with the Shreveport community.

Senator Jenkins visited the scene and spoke to reporters, emphasizing the emotional weight of the casualties. “When you look at the number of children that were victimized by this situation, it’s been an emotional, very emotional situation, for the people that live in this community,” he said.

He added, “There are going to be a lot of burials involved here as we go forward.” The White House was also monitoring the situation, according to CBS News.

What Remains Unknown

As of Sunday evening, no formal motive had been established. The investigation across the three crime scene locations was still active, with forensic and evidence processing ongoing.

The suspect had not been publicly identified. The victims had not been identified by name.

The precise relationships between all victims and the gunman were still being confirmed, though police had stated that at least some of those killed were his children or descendants.

Authorities asked anyone with photographs, video footage or information relevant to the shooting to contact Louisiana State Police detectives directly, or to reach Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

According to tracking by the Associated Press and Gun Violence Archive, the Shreveport attack was the seventh mass killing recorded in the United States in 2026.