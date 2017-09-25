If You Love Helping Others a Masters in Counseling Might Be Your Calling

Do you have a passion for helping others? Maybe you go out of your way to help those around you who are in need? If you do, then you should seriously consider getting a master’s in counseling degree.

Getting Your Degree Online

If you would like to work in the counseling industry, then you will need a degree. But, if you lead a busy life like most of us do, then you might not have time to attend a class. Instead, why not get your degree online? Regis College and other prestigious colleges now offer online masters in counseling degrees for those of us who are busy. This means that you can attend class from the comfort of your home or wherever you choose to. So long as you have a good internet connection and a computer, you can get your degree. This will not only save you time but money as well. So now there is no excuse for not going back to school.





You Can Help Make Life Easier for Children

If you are a caring person that gets joy out of helping others, then a counseling degree will allow you to do so. One job that you can get with this higher degree is a school counselor. This rewarding job will let you help children with their problems. Some issues will be simple while others will be life-changing for the child. Children are our future and being able to touch their lives in a positive way is very important and rewarding. Not only can you work with elementary school children but you can also land a job helping those who are in college. School counselors are a very important part of any educational institution and it’s a rewarding career that will give back to you just as much as you put into it.

Being A Counselor Has Its Rewards

Not only will getting your online counseling degree reward you by the good feeling you will get from helping others, it also pays really well! Having a higher-level degree will allow you to take on leadership roles and become heads of departments. This degree will even give you the chance to work in your own private practice where you will make a lot of money helping others. In fact, some private counselors make upwards of $100,000 a year! By having a career that pays well and one that you love doing, life will be much better. Counseling is a very unique career path that has many rewards for those who love helping others.

As you can see, a career in counseling is very rewarding in many ways. You can choose to help mold the minds of young people by working with children or you can choose to go out on your own. Those that have private practices can make a handsome living, which is always an added bonus. So, if you are thinking of going back to school, you should definitely think about getting your masters in counseling. The best part is you can get your degree completely online!