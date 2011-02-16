Lucas Oil Stadium hosts major soccer match

cities as a host to one of the Guinness International Champions Cup game that can be viewed in more than 150 countries tonight.

Indy Eleven, Indiana new professional soccer team, and other groups are behind the hosting opportunity. Chelsea FC and Inter Milan will play in the match.

Visit Indy officials said they supported Indy Eleven as it pushed hard for this opportunity because of the predicted economic impact games like these can have on the city.

talking about the most popular sport in the World, and what is arguably the most sport centric city, which is Indianapolis, said Hoops.

Indy Eleven officials are expecting more than 40,000 fans in the stadium.

is important to establish Indianapolis as a soccer market for the future. There are opportunities to have us as national team friendly games and eventually World Cup qualifiers. wholesale nfl jerseys from china This is absolutely an important stepping stone in growing the sport in Indiana, said Peter Wilt, president and general manager of Indy Eleven.

Wilt also spoke to the economic opportunity. His team has already sold several hundred more season tickets since the announcement of the high profile match.