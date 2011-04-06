May the Force be with the home team

The Star Wars film franchise and baseball may not seem like a likely pairing, but they share at least one thing in common: they both command legions of diehard fans. So why not combine the two for a night at the ballpark?

“Star Wars resonates with so many people, it’s just a natural,” said Gabe Sinicropi Jr., vice president of marketing and public relations for the Williamsport Crosscutters, who will host “Star Wars Night” this season on June 27 at Susquehanna Bank Park at Historic Bowman Field on West Fourth Street.

“Star Wars Night” was born a few years ago with help from members of the Garrison Carida of the 501st Legion, an all volunteer organization “formed for the express purpose of bringing together costume enthusiasts under a collective identity” and seeking to promote Star Wars through the “building and wearing of quality costumes,” according to its website. wholesale jerseys Members specialize in “Imperial costuming,” re creating the looks of their favorite Galactic Empire figures like bounty hunter Boba Fett, the iconic white clad Stormtroopers and, of course, the ultimate bad guy himself: Darth Vader.

“Having Darth Vader is always the ultimate,” Sinicropi said.

Sinicropi said that the night wouldn’t be possible without the Legion, named for a line in “Return of the Jedi” uttered by Emperor Palpatine about having two of his “finest legions” on the forested moon Endor.

“They (appear) at ballparks all across the country . with their great costumes,” he said. “We haven’t really had many fans in costume but plenty in Star Wars t shirts, etc. The players think it’s cool to see the 501st Legion in their costumes as well.”

This year, there is extra excitement in the air for Star Wars Night thanks to the upcoming seventh film in the franchise, “The Force Awakens,” set for release in December. The Crosscutters plan to capitalize on that excitement and turn it into a benefit for a good cause.

“The twist this year is that fans are excited that a new Star Wars movie is coming out late in the year,” Sinicropi said. “The buzz surrounding it is incredible, so this year, we take it a step further with the Cutters wearing special Star Wars themed jerseys that will be auctioned to fans during the game in a silent auction with proceeds going to a local charity.

“We think the jerseys are spectacular,” he added. “I think (the players) will really be excited when we show them the jerseys they will wear. Every player will want to keep it for themselves.”

While the night ultimately belongs to Star Wars just one event throughout the Crosscutters season that will celebrate an iconic piece of pop culture; a “Saved by the Bell” night is planned for July 2 that will feature Dennis Haskins, who played Mr. Belding on the show Sinicropi said that everyone will have something to enjoy.