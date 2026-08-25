Mac Mini Getting A New Model In Coming Days, Reports Say

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported Tuesday that Apple is preparing to launch a new Mac mini within days, potentially before the company's September iPhone event, making it the first Mac mini update in nearly two years and possibly the final product launch of Tim Cook's CEO tenure, which ends September 1 when John Ternus takes over.

The chip inside is still unsettled. Apple tested both M5 and M6 versions. The current Mac mini never received the M5, jumping straight to M6 would be the biggest silicon leap for that product line in years and would align it with the M6 iMac also reportedly coming later in 2026.

Both the Mac mini and Mac Studio went out of stock earlier this month, a reliable pre-launch signal.

Gurman also provided timing on two more Apple products. AirPods 5 arrive at September's iPhone event in two versions, one with active noise cancellation and a standard model, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and a foldable iPhone Ultra.

The OLED iPad mini is on track for October, the most substantial upgrade to the iPad mini in years, replacing its long-criticized LCD display.