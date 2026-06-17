Mbappe Breaks The French Record For All-Time World Cup Goals

The same evening that Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in Kansas City to tie the all-time World Cup scoring record at 16 goals, Kylian Mbappé played in Philadelphia and scored twice in France's 3-1 Group I victory over Senegal, breaking the all-time France international goal-scoring record and moving to 17 World Cup goals.

One ahead of Messi. One ahead of the record Messi had just tied four hours earlier.

On the same night. The same tournament.

Separated by a few time zones and a sport that is going to spend the next several weeks watching two of its greatest players chase each other through a record book that only one of them can finish at the top.

Mbappé is 27 years old. Messi is 38. Both are playing at the 2026 World Cup.

This is what a sport looks like when two of its all-time giants happen to coincide.

What Mbappé Did Against Senegal

France were favored against Senegal in their Group I opener and largely delivered, a 3-1 win that was comfortable despite Senegal making it competitive.

Mbappé's two goals included at least one that ESPN's match report described as a stunner, the kind of finish that reminds anyone watching why he has been the most electric forward in world football for the better part of a decade.

His first goal gave him 16 World Cup goals, tying the Klose record that Messi had tied hours earlier. His second pushed him to 17, into sole possession of a record he had never held before.

His second goal also broke Thierry Henry's France all-time international scoring record, ending the reign of the player who had defined French attacking football for the previous generation and establishing Mbappé at the top of his nation's scoring history before his 28th birthday.

The Race That Will Define This Tournament

The Messi-Mbappé World Cup scoring race is now the defining subplot of the 2026 tournament.

Messi needs one goal to retake sole possession of the all-time record. Mbappé leads by one and will be trying to extend that margin in every game.

Both will have multiple opportunities in the group stage before the knockout rounds begin.

What makes the race genuinely extraordinary, beyond the obvious competitive drama, is the nature of the two players involved. Messi and Mbappé faced each other in the 2022 Qatar World Cup Final, one of the most thrilling matches in the history of the competition.

Argentina won on penalties. Mbappé scored a hat-trick in that final and still lost.

The relationship between the two players is the defining individual matchup of the current soccer era. At the 2026 World Cup, they are chasing the same record from different starting points, and the record now belongs to the younger one by exactly one goal.

Argentina's next game is against Austria in Arlington on June 22.

France play their second group game before that. Messi and Mbappé are both going to score again. The question is who reaches 18 first.