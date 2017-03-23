MOCKSTROCITY TOUR FEAT. MAC SABBATH

w/Metlachi & Okilly Dokilly

TRALF Thurs 3/23 8pm $18/$22

Mac Sabbath’s large cult follows their surreal and hilarious take on the legendary songs of metal greats Black Sabbath, combining Black Sabbath’s music with the McDonald’s chain. Singer Ronald Osbourne leads the band through fast-food versions of Sabbath songs and Mac Sabbath can seriously rock matching the power of the original Black Sabbath.