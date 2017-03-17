HIT LIST: Entertainment this week

DONNELL RAWLINGS

Helium Comedy Club Thurs Mar 16th 8pm Fri&Sat Mar 17th 7:30&10pm $15/$20

Donnell Rawlings is a stand-up from Washington, DC who has performed in almost every comedy festival in the world. You may remember him on the Chappelle Show where he played “Ashy Larry” and later toured all over with Dave Chappelle

BRIAN REGAN

Seneca Casino Sat Mar 18th 8pm tickets start at $25

Brian Regan is a stand-up comedian who is known for witty sarcasm and self-deprecating humor in a show refraining from profanity and off-color humor.





NEW YORK STATE GOLDEN GLOVES SEMI FINALS

The Rapids Theatre Sat Mar 18th 3pm $25 to $50

Head to Niagara Falls and see amateur boxing at its best and check out New York State’s best up-and-coming boxers. The Rapids Theatre has a really cool set-up to view all the action!





THE TREWS

Town Ballroom Sat Mar 18th 7pm $20/$25

The Trews are a Toronto-based rock band with five albums, 13 Top 10 Canadian radio singles and two #1 as well. The Trews have been piling up accolades touring acoustically despite being known for their high-energy electric set. Sixties and First ward open the show.





PATRICK’S DAY PARADE PARTY FEAT. HOUSE OF PAIN

Waiting Room Sun Mar 19th 12pm $15/$40

The Waiting Room celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a live concert in their back parking lot, Drink Specials, five bands, and plenty of St. Patrick’s Day fun to celebrate the Saint that kicked the snakes out of Ireland.





WITHIN THE RUINS

Waiting Room Tues Mar 21st 6pm $12/$14

Within the Ruins is a deathcore band from Massachusetts led by Guitarist Joe Cocchi and Vocalist Tim Goergen. They will be performing songs from their latest album “Halfway Human” including the single “Death of a Rockstar.”

JANICE MITCHELL

Pausa Art House Wed Mar 22nd 8pm $7

Lovely Janice Mitchell has a beautiful, soulful voice singing everything from jazz standards to gospel & R&B. She has toured with Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, and numerous others.