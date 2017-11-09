MON NOV 13 – Monday Metal Onslaught at Mohawk Place
Since Broadway Joe’s closed there hasn’t been much opportunity to spend a whole night overdosing on a truckload of metal bands. If you’ve been jonesing for that then Monday at Mowhawk should satisfy you. The show features Philadelphia hardcore band Intertia; Buffalo groove metal band A Stranger to Remorse; from Boston one of the heaviest of groove metal bands Death Rattle; and from Washington DC, Wings Denied.
Mowhawk M0nday Metal Onslaught
Featuring:
Inertia,
A Stranger to Remorse,
DEATH RATTLE,
& Wings Denied
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