MON NOV 13 – Monday Metal Onslaught at Mohawk Place

Since Broadway Joe’s closed there hasn’t been much opportunity to spend a whole night overdosing on a truckload of metal bands. If you’ve been jonesing for that then Monday at Mowhawk should satisfy you. The show features Philadelphia hardcore band Intertia; Buffalo groove metal band A Stranger to Remorse; from Boston one of the heaviest of groove metal bands Death Rattle; and from Washington DC, Wings Denied.

Mowhawk M0nday Metal Onslaught

Featuring:

Inertia,

A Stranger to Remorse,

DEATH RATTLE,

& Wings Denied



