SAT NOV 11- WNY CHILDREN’S BOOK EXPO at Buffalo Niagara Convention Center,

This FREE admission event runs from 10am to 3pm. You can bring the kids to meet 40 International, National & Local Children’s Authors & Illustrators. Books are for sale and the authors will be happy to sign them. There are also a few other activities, like a magic show, photos with princesses and other costumed characters like Curious George, Pete the Cat, Princess Belle, etc. And Theater of Youth characters will make an appearance at 1pm-3pm following Mayor Brown declaring it Kids Lit Week.

Also, there will be offered a 3-hour NYS-Approved Continuing Teacher and Leader Education & Professional Development (CTLE/PD) Seminar/Workshop for Educators from 8am-11am.

MEET THE AUTHORS





Virginia A. Batchelor is a Professor of Education at Medaille College. She has always expressed a desire to improve upon living and learning experiences of children. The Division of Education provides a forum for her social activism. She touches generations of future teachers by cultivating and fostering culturally responsive learning experiences. Virginia is committed to preparing student educators to better understand their role as agents of positive change in the lives of children and adolescents. She has co-authored publications specifically focused on domestic minor sex trafficking (DMST), a social anomaly that threatens and destroys young lives. Stop Calling Me That! My Name is Araminta is Virginia’s first children’s book.





Dave Bauer is a graduate of State University of New York College at Buffalo. His first book, What’s Under That Rock, Papa? incorporates his understanding of backyard nature and his close relationship with his grandchildren. Now as an author, his understanding of backyard nature leads both children and adults on a journey of self discovery and insight. Dave loves the outdoors, hiking, biking and cross-country skiing. In addition to teaching environmental science for thirty-four years, he is a sustainability and environmental consultant, leadership trainer and business facilitator with his company, Sustainable Earth Solutions. He lives in Buffalo, New York. This is Dave’s first book.





Judy Bradbury is coordinating the Expo Educator Event, a three-hour NYS-approved CTLE opportunity taking place from 8am-11am at the Expo. Judy is an author and literacy specialist who provides professional development workshops across the country. She has over twenty-five years of teaching experience ranging from Pre-K through college. Her books include Empowering Families: Practical Ways to Involve Parents in Boosting Literacy, The Read-Aloud Scaffold: Best Books to Enhance Content Area Curriculum, the Children’s Book Corner series, and the Christopher Counts picture book series. Judy has penned a monthly column on character education for LibrarySparks and contributed regularly to Children’s Writer and Writer’s Guide. She has received awards from the New York State Reading Association and the Niagara Frontier Reading Council, where she is CTLE/Professional Development Chair. Follow Judy’s literacy-themed posts on Instagram at judy_bradbury. Educators can learn more about the Expo Educator Event and the panel of authors who will be participating and register here. Space is limited.





MEET ALL THE AUTHORS AND THERE BOOKS HERE







