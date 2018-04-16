MORINELLO LOOKS TO ETHICS REFORM AS SHELDON SILVER RETRIAL COMMENCES

A statement from Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello (R,C,I,Ref-Niagara Falls) on ethics reform

“Today, former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver’s retrial begins while my Conference’s ethics reform package, the Public Officers Accountability Act (A.05864), remains stagnant in committee. This year, I’ve been very displeased by the lack of effort to stop government corruption and the failure to include these measures in the state budget. My colleagues on the other side of the aisle must understand the need to clean up Albany, yet they do little to enact real change. I hope the start of Silver’s retrial will ignite a much stronger effort from the Legislature to review the legislation introduced by the Assembly Minority and pass this much-needed package.”

Assemblyman Morinello represents the 145thAssembly District, which consists of parts of Erie and Niagara counties. For more information, please visit his Official Website.