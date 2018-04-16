Niagara Falls, Buffalo Business Partnership Off to Good Start

You might say it was a perfect fit.

That’s what former Niagara Falls city lawmaker Michael Gawel and Seneca Vocational High School product Marlon Brown are saying about their recent acquisition of a tire store in Buffalo.

“So far, so good,” says Gawel who served on the Niagara Falls City Council and now works as a businessman and CPA.

Gawel, the accountant for the late owner of Dino Tire & Service Center at 1425 Clinton St., Buffalo, joined up with Brown, a father of two and a grandfather of three who formerly worked in the fleet maintenance business, to buy Dino Tire last December and business is thriving.

Marlon Brown at work, partner with Michael Gawell at Dino Tire

Gawel says after the previous owner of Dino Tire passed away after running the business for 30 years, his widow was anxious to sell the service center and with the help of Sunbelt Business Brokers, a match was made.

“I just saw it as a good fit,” says Brown, “and we moved forward on it. We’re open Monday through Friday from from 8:30 a. m. until 4:30 p. m., and from 8:30 until 1 on Saturdays. We do just about everything for our customers, including tires, brakes, and alignments. We’re really doing well and I’m glad we were able to get this done.”

“Marlon was looking for a partner who could help put the deal together, and I just happened to be available and interested,” says Gawel. “I was able to package the financing and we took ownership in December and now we’re open for business servicing the local community and people from all over the area. So far, so good.

So there you have it. A product of Buffalo’s East Side looking for an opportunity to own his own business and a well known Niagara Falls politician, businessman, and tax accountant finding common ground and becoming partners. You might say it is a perfect fit, and both men are enjoying their newfound partnership.