Mosey Kickoff Event Next Thursday at Kleinhans

By Tony Farina

Acea Mosey, the public administrator running for Erie County surrogate judge, will officially launch her campaign on Thursday at Kleinhans Music Hall with a grand fundraiser featuring signature dishes from 15 of the area’s top restaurants and musical entertainment, a party that promises to be one of the year’s top political events.

Mosey will be welcoming supporters having already secured the endorsements of the Democratic, Republican, and Conservative executive committees, but she’s continuing to take her case to the people, traveling across the county to let them know she feels that with her experience as public administrator for the last 12 years. she’s the right choice for the sensitive job of surrogate judge.

Acea Mosey… Surrogate Judge candidate

Surrogate Court handles cases involving the affairs of decedents, including the probate of wills, and the administration of estates and trust proceedings. The court also has concurrent jurisdiction with Family and Supreme Court over guardianships and adoption proceedings. It is a court that deals with people and families during stressful times.

At last week’s endorsement meeting, Erie County Conservative Party Chairman Ralph Lorigo told his committee that Mosey is perfectly suited for the job of surrogate judge, adding “she has the compassion, sensitivity, honesty, and experience to deal with the families that come through surrogate court.”

While no other potential challengers have surfaced, Mosey is taking nothing for granted and is continuing to work extremely hard to let people know that she is ready, willing and able to serve them as surrogate judge, replacing Judge Barbara Howe who will retire at the end of the year after a stellar judicial career.

Mosey is a graduate of Amherst Central High School, Canisius College, and Western Michigan University’s Thomas M. Cooley Law School. As public administrator for the last 12 years, she has administered estates that would have otherwise remained un-administered; protected the property of decedent’s from loss and theft; made burial arrangements when needed, and liquidated assets at public sale and distributed assets to heirs. Also, paid bills and taxes of decedents and located persons entitled to inherit from estates, making sure they receive their inheritance.

At next Thursday’s Kleinhans’ event, the Who’s Who list of restaurants signed on include 31 Club, Frankie Primo’s, Globe Market, Hutch’s, La Nova, Lombardo’s, MTK Prime, Oliver’s, Osteria 166, Sear, Sinatra’s, Snooty Fox, Soho, Tempo, and Thin Man Brewery. Entertainment will include The Buffalo Chips, the Larry Salter Big Band, and a top vocalist.

There is no ticket price for the Mosey for Surrogate kickoff fundraiser and guests are free to make a donation of their choice. Mosey already has a war chest of more than $200,000 and she will match all donations she receives at next Thursday’s event, which starts at 5:30 p.m.