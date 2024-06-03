NEW YORK STATE SENATOR ROB ORTT PRESENTS CERTIFICATE TO NEWFANE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT





Today, New York State Senator Rob Ortt presented Newfane High School Senior Nathan Snow with a Senate Certificate, recognizing his efforts, along with classmate Brianna Michalak (who couldn’t attend today due to a track meet) in recognition of their ‘Hoops n Hounds’ fundraiser they organized in support of Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.

“I applaud the efforts by Nathan, Brianna and everyone involved in putting together this wonderful basketball based event to support a group whose mission is caring for and finding fitting homes for foster dogs,” said Senator Ortt. “I’d also like to thank the folks at Newfane High School for hosting the event and to the people of Newfane who came out to support man’s best friend.”

In addition to monetary donations, the students also collected treats, toys, food, and beds for the foster dogs. All proceeds of the April 21st fundraiser were donated to Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue – a non-profit organization that finds forever homes for homeless, abused, and neglected shelter dogs.