Niagara County Accepting Applications for Correction Officer Positions

Niagara County is now recruiting for corrections officers and is continuing a program begun last year that replaced the civil service written exam with a three-component process that includes an evaluation of training and experience, a physical fitness screening test and a medical screening. Interested candidates have until June 17 to complete the application and then have between July 1 and July 31 to fill out an extensive online questionnaire that covers their training, experience, any special skills and so on. All applications will be graded by New York State to create the hiring list.





In addition, due to issues in recruiting candidates, the Niagara County Legislature has modified the residency requirement so beyond Niagara County residents, residents in the contiguous counties of Erie, Genesee and Orleans are now welcome to apply. If hired, candidates then have six months to move into Niagara County.





“Corrections Officers play a tremendously important role in our criminal justice system so we are very concerned about the lack of candidates applying for these positions,” said Legislator David Godfrey, Chairman of the county’s Administration Committee. “We believe these changes to our civil service requirements, which focus on individual qualifications and experience, will lead to a wider and more diverse pool of applicants.”





Those who want more information or wish to apply should go to https://niagara-portal.mycivilservice.com/exams. The starting salary for this position is $26.02 per hour. Note that candidates on the list established from this recruitment will not be eligible to be hired until there are fewer than three active candidates on the current list or until February 22, 2024, whichever comes first.