NFMMC Welcomes Back Dr. Mojdeh Kappus to Surgical Team





Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center (NFMMC) is pleased to announce that Mojdeh Kappus, MD, who previously served as its Chief of Bariatric Surgery from 2021 to 2023, will join its Surgical Team and Wound Center of Niagara as a general surgeon, effective August 1st.

A native of Newfane, Dr. Kappus boasts an impressive academic background, with a degree from Harvard College and a medical degree from the University at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. She completed her internship and residency in general surgery at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY, where she also served as administrative chief resident. Additionally, Dr. Kappus pursued an advanced gastrointestinal and minimally invasive surgery fellowship at Harvard Medical School/Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Prior to joining NFMMC, Dr. Kappus served as a clinical assistant professor at the State University of New York at Buffalo, as a General Surgeon with General Physician, P.C., and Cleveland Clinic Martin Health.

Dr. Kappus’s professional accolades include numerous awards and publications in peer-reviewed research journals. She has further distinguished herself with post-graduate training in laparoscopic and robotic surgery and was a Sarnoff Cardiovascular Research Foundation fellow.

NFMMC is thrilled to welcome Dr. Kappus back and is eager for her expertise and compassionate care as a member of our Surgical team and Wound Center.