United for Human Rights: Allies Against Apartheid Launches in WNY with an Ethnically, Religiously, and Politically Diverse Coalition-Building Event





In a demonstration of unwavering commitment to human rights advocacy, several local organizations are working together across political, ethnic, and religious divides to engage the the Western New York community in an informational, coalition-building event that calls to attention the Israeli-imposed apartheid against the Palestinian people and seeks to mobilize community members to take action.

The Allies Against Apartheid WNY Launch event is scheduled for Thursday, June 20th, at 6:00 P.M. at Island Park in Williamsville (5565 Main Street) at the large pavilion.

Allies Against Apartheid is building a widespread coalition of everyday Americans who want to see an end to the horrific war crimes that are happening in Gaza as Israel’s siege of Gaza — which has killed over 37,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children — enters its ninth month. The organization developed to sustain lasting pressure on our representatives to end Israeli apartheid and aggression once and for all.

“Allies Against Apartheid in Western New York formed to engage community members around the egregious human rights violations that Israel is committing – and has been committing for decades, with full U.S. backing – against the Palestinian people,” said Clara Shearer, coordinator of the Allies Against Apartheid WNY team. “We’re uniting Western New Yorkers across political, religious and ethnic lines to tell our representatives, in one collective and unified voice: Israel’s brutal occupation of and apartheid against the Palestinian people must end.”

The evening will open with open mic music. At 6:30 under the pavilion, there will be an educational teach-in and Q&A with a powerful line-up of local and national panelists. Immediately after Q&A, open mic will resume, and at this point, local leaders and activists are encouraged to stick around for an “Ask Me Anything” huddle with Coco Saliba, Executive Director of Allies Against Apartheid, who will be traveling in from Ohio for this event.

This park is situated behind the Williamsville Branch library and the Williamsville Village Hall. There is free parking in the parking lot, and if that is full, street parking in the area is available. There are also two free EV chargers available first-come, first-serve behind the Village Hall. It is requested that attendees bring a picnic dinner to enjoy at the park (no alcohol allowed per park rules), along with a blanket or chair to sit on. There is a playground at the park, and this is a family-friendly event.

This event is free, with donations gratefully accepted. There will be complimentary Allies Against Apartheid stickers and lawn signs available while supplies last, as well as a basket auction and a 50/50 split. There will be a limited number of books, keffiyehs, and Palestinian-made goods for sale.

Net proceeds will be equally split three ways and distributed in the following ways:

Direct gift to HEAL Palestine, a humanitarian organization providing hope to Palestine’s children through Health, Education, Aid, and Leadership.

Support for the Allies Against Apartheid national movement

Support for WNY-based initiatives organized by WNY Allies, Jewish Voice for Peace Buffalo and Christian Peace Collective of WNY (the local organizers of this event)

The Western New York community is invited to participate in this opportunity to learn, to ask questions, to engage with local and national organizers, and to take action.

For more information, contact Clara Shearer with Allies Against Apartheid WNY: allieswny@proton.me