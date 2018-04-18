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Niagara County Department of Health Cites Facilities for Tobacco Sales to Minors Violations

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Frank Parlato

The Niagara County Department of Health and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, under contract with the Department, have been conducting tobacco compliance checks throughout Niagara County since July 1, 1999. Every facility that sells tobacco to the public will receive a compliance check, including all vending machine operations. Under the supervision of an adult, compliance checks are conducted by 16- and 17-year-olds who attempt to purchase tobacco products without identification and while being truthful about their age.

Between October 1, 2017 and  March 31, 2018 a total of 131 compliance checks were conducted. The following twelve facilities were cited and fined for violations related to selling tobacco products to minors:

Business                                                          Address                                                      Violations to Date

7-Eleven #35170                                 1 Park Avenue, Lockport                                           1st violation

Eastside Market                                   1577 Lockport Street, Olcott                                       2nd violation

Wilson’s Lakeside Market                   337 Lake Street, Wilson                                              2nd violation

Rite Aid #00758                                  8015 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls                     2nd violation

7-Eleven #35172                                 9101 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls                     2nd violation

7-Eleven #35180                                 504 Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls                                  1st violation

Smokin Joe’s Cigar Shop                    240 First Street, Niagara Falls                         2nd violation

Family Dollar Store of New York      1628 Main Street, Niagara Falls                                  1st violation

Kash Pro Unlimited                            1818 Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls                                1st violation

Dollar General Store #8306                384 Twin City Mem. Hwy, North Tonawanda           1st violation

7-Eleven #17163E                               6802 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls                           2nd violation

5 Loaves Mini-Mart                            233 Clinton Street, Lockport                                       1st violation

 

Penalties have been assessed for these violations. Additionally, each facility is required to conduct employee training and educational programs, monitored by the Niagara County Department of Health.  The Department would like to recognize the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office for their outstanding efforts and assistance with this program.

All compliance checks are conducted in accordance with Niagara County’s Youth Tobacco Enforcement and Prevention Agreement with the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) under the authority of the NYS Public Health Law for tobacco enforcement.  Similar compliance checks are being conducted throughout New York State.

If you have additional questions or concerns regarding tobacco sales to minors, please call Environmental Health, Michelle Donovan, Supervisory Public Health Sanitarian, at (716) 439-7590.