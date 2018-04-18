Niagara County Department of Health Cites Facilities for Tobacco Sales to Minors Violations

The Niagara County Department of Health and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, under contract with the Department, have been conducting tobacco compliance checks throughout Niagara County since July 1, 1999. Every facility that sells tobacco to the public will receive a compliance check, including all vending machine operations. Under the supervision of an adult, compliance checks are conducted by 16- and 17-year-olds who attempt to purchase tobacco products without identification and while being truthful about their age.

Between October 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018 a total of 131 compliance checks were conducted. The following twelve facilities were cited and fined for violations related to selling tobacco products to minors:

Business Address Violations to Date

7-Eleven #35170 1 Park Avenue, Lockport 1st violation

Eastside Market 1577 Lockport Street, Olcott 2nd violation

Wilson’s Lakeside Market 337 Lake Street, Wilson 2nd violation

Rite Aid #00758 8015 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls 2nd violation

7-Eleven #35172 9101 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls 2nd violation

7-Eleven #35180 504 Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls 1st violation

Smokin Joe’s Cigar Shop 240 First Street, Niagara Falls 2nd violation

Family Dollar Store of New York 1628 Main Street, Niagara Falls 1st violation

Kash Pro Unlimited 1818 Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls 1st violation

Dollar General Store #8306 384 Twin City Mem. Hwy, North Tonawanda 1st violation

7-Eleven #17163E 6802 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls 2nd violation

5 Loaves Mini-Mart 233 Clinton Street, Lockport 1st violation

Penalties have been assessed for these violations. Additionally, each facility is required to conduct employee training and educational programs, monitored by the Niagara County Department of Health. The Department would like to recognize the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office for their outstanding efforts and assistance with this program.

All compliance checks are conducted in accordance with Niagara County’s Youth Tobacco Enforcement and Prevention Agreement with the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) under the authority of the NYS Public Health Law for tobacco enforcement. Similar compliance checks are being conducted throughout New York State.

If you have additional questions or concerns regarding tobacco sales to minors, please call Environmental Health, Michelle Donovan, Supervisory Public Health Sanitarian, at (716) 439-7590.