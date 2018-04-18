WNY WOMEN’S FOUNDATION LAUNCHES NEW INITIATIVE TO ADDRESS GENDER INEQUALITY IN LOCAL LEADERSHIP POSITIONS

ALL IN program will be introduced at April 26 event featuring University at Buffalo Women’s Basketball Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack

April 18, 2018, BUFFALO, N.Y. – The WNY Women’s Foundation (WNYWF) has announced a new program addressing the disparity of women in leadership roles throughout the WNY region and beyond. The ALL IN initiative will be introduced on Thursday, April 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Theodore Roosevelt Inauguration Site, 641 Delaware Avenuein Buffalo.

The launch event will feature University at Buffalo women’s basketball head coach Felisha Legette-Jack as the keynote speaker, along with a networking reception for aspiring female leaders and entrepreneurs, male allies, and WNY employers. State and local elected officials and other local dignitaries are also slated to attend

“We have some incredibly phenomenal women who are equipped for many opportunities,” said Felisha Legette-Jack. “We all simply need the chance to show our talents. My challenge to each woman is to not get frustrated when she experiences rejection. We are ALL equipped with a special ingredient called resiliency. It may be difficult, but it is necessary to keep on keeping on.”

ALL IN is designed to provide resources for women interested in pursuing leadership positions, and to encourage employers to commit to hiring them. It will address the need for gender equity in the workplace on multiple levels, beginning with data collection and identification of the current representation of women in leadership roles in both the public and private sector throughout WNY. Additional components include a program for businesses interested in improving the working environment for women within their own organizations; an initiative for women entrepreneurs who need assistance launching or growing their businesses; and a pathway for current and emerging female leaders who wish to cultivate leadership skills, including those interested in running for elected office.

“In order for our region to reach its full economic, cultural, and social potential, we must empower women who aspire to lead.” said Sheri Scavone, Executive Director of the WNYWF. “ALL IN provides opportunities for both individuals and organizations to work toward positioning women for leadership roles in business, government, and throughout the community. Our community cannot afford to leave any talent on the table. This program aligns with the mission of the WNY Women’s Foundation because we believe that when women are able to reach their full professional potential, families are healthier, communities are more vibrant, and employers find and retain the talent they need.”

April 26 also marks 50/50 Day, the global initiative for people to engage in conversation about working towards a more gender-balanced world in all sectors of society. There is no cost for admission to the ALL IN launch event, but those who wish to attend should register in advance at https://allinwny.org.

About the WNY Women’s Foundation

In 1999, the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County and the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo recognized that there was not enough funding or focus on the unique needs of women and girls in our region. Together, with a group of diverse women, they created the WNY Women’s Fund. They defined a shared vision by establishing a modest endowment fund to support programs specifically geared towards women and girls.

An expansive group of leaders and supporters worked tirelessly to grow the WNY Women’s Fund into a self-sustaining, independent organization. Nearly two decades later the WNY Women’s Foundation is a separate 501(c)3, non-profit organization continually expanding efforts to make Western New York a great place for women and girls to live, work, and grow.

Today, the Foundation creates a culture of possibility for women of all ages through advocacy, investments, and strategic initiatives. We strive for short- and long-term impact within each of our strategic focus areas: Affordable, accessible and quality childcare, family sustaining jobs for women, building confidence and resilience in adolescent girls, policies and programs that support working