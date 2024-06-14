Niagara County Nursing Home Workers Ratify 1-year Agreement





More than 70 nursing home workers at Schoellkopf Health Center, represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East overwhelmingly voted to ratify a 1-year contract with their employer today. Schoellkopf Health Center is the nursing home attached to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

“I am very pleased to see that management heard our cries and worked with us for the betterment of our facility and strengthening our community,” said Tina Black, Licensed Practical Nurse.

“I am very grateful that our bargaining sessions were both productive and collaborative,” said Marisa Prokop, Administrator at Schoellkopf Health Center. “I hope the members will see that both parties worked together to agree to a contract and wages that is for the betterment of both the current staff and new staff to come, as well as the facility and residents we serve,” said Propkop.

Emmanuel White and Shameka Burnette-Mathews, who are Administrative Organizers for 1199SEIU, represented union members in contract talks. “We are proud of the joint effort with management at Schoellkopf Health Center. By working together, we were able to provide living wages for nursing home workers,” said Emmanuel White, 1199SEIU Organizer. “We believe these wages will help attract new staff and improve the quality of care for the residents of the center,” said Shameka Burnette-Mathews, 1199SEIU Organizer.

“I am very pleased with the results and mutual respect with hard work that it took to make this contract one of the best ever,” said Earl Pugh, Licensed Practical Nurse. “We worked to combine our bargaining units into one agreement. This was a collective effort. Congratulations to our team and to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for leading the way to show they value employees at Schoellkopf,” said Pugh.

The one-year contract includes Juneteenth and Labor Day as paid holidays and a new 10-step wage scale with additional longevity increases for employees with up to 25 years of service. In addition, the new contract includes an average 11% wage increase retroactive to May 1st with some workers receiving up to 34%, increased pension contributions of $1.10 per hour, increases to shift differential, increases to employer contribution on dental and optical plans, and increases to Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) charge pay, and a new $3.00 differential for LPN’s who take on additional responsibilities in the event of short staffing.

1199SEIU represents Licensed Practical Nurses, Certified Nurse Assistants, Unit Clerks and Laundry Aides at the Niagara County nursing home.