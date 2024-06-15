New York State Senator Rob Ortt Presents Commendation to Senate Veteran Hall Of Fame Nominee and World War II Veteran Henry Ross





Today, New York State Senator Rob Ortt visited with his New York State Senate Veteran Hall of Fame Nominee, Tech Sergeant Henry “Uncle Hank” Ross. Uncle Hank served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II, from 1943-1945 as a radio operator and a side waist gunner on board a B-24 Liberator.

Uncle Hank survived 50 bombing missions flown over hostile skies that were heavily protected by anti-aircraft guns throughout Italy, France, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Germany. To this day, Uncle Hank has a piece of flak stuck in his shoulder. He received the Purple Heart Award for his injury, he also received the Air Medal with Oak Leaf Clusters, the Good Conduct Medal, and many ribbons for his flight missions during World War II.





“Henry’s bravery and service to our country is remarkable and certainly worthy of our recognition. He is part of the greatest generation our nation has ever seen, and it is important that we are able to share his story with the generations of folks who have followed. From one veteran to another, I’d like to thank Uncle Hank for his service and for being an inspirational role model in the community,” said Senator Ortt.





Despite dropping out of East High school as a teenager in 1942 to help support his family, Uncle Hank earned his diploma 75 years later at the age of 93 after finishing his last course. The school hosted a special program to mark the occasion and Mr. Ross was able to share encouraging words with the 133 members of the class of 2017 at the school’s 114th commencement ceremony.





Mr. Ross recently celebrated his 100th birthday on May 16th of this year. He grew up in Rochester, NY where he was one of nine siblings – and one of four brothers to serve during the war. He was drafted in January 1943 and sent to Miami Beach for boot camp.

Uncle Hank currently lives and maintains his own home in the Village of Hilton.





Niagara Falls.