Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Receives Re-Accreditation





Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announces that the Corrections Division of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has achieved re-accreditation from the New York State

Sheriff’s Association. In April 2024, accreditation assessors conducted a thorough review of the Sheriff’s Office and determined our agency was in full compliance with all 166 standards set forth by the Sheriff’s Association. Some of these standards include administrative practices, operational procedures and training requirements as well as the jail’s medical department standards.

Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said “receiving this re-accreditation stands to affirm that the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is a professional agency, meeting the

standards set forth by the New York State Sheriff’s Association Accreditation program. I am extremely proud of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office for continuing to lead the way in this endeavor.”

The Sheriff’s Office has been an accredited office since 2001 and this recent re-accreditation is valid through 2029. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office continues to maintain accreditation standards in the Criminal Division, Communications Division, Civil Division, Emergency Response Team and Forensic Laboratory.