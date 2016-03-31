Now Playing

OPENING

EYE IN THE SKY- British thriller about the complications which arise when a lieutenant general (Alan Rickman) and a colonel (Helen Mirren) order a drone missile strike to take out a group of terroirsts in Nairobi, Kenya. Directed by Gavin Hood. Dipson Amherst, Flix, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit

GOD’S NOT DEAD 2- Faith-based drama about a junior high school teacher (Melissa Joan Hart) who becomes the center of a court case over her religious beliefs. Directed by Harold Cronk. Flix, Maple Ridge, Regal Elmwood, Regal Niagara, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit, Regal Walden.

I SAW THE LIGHT- Musical biopic about singer-songwriter Hank Williams (Tom Hiddleston), who rose to fame in the 1940s, but whose alcoholism and troubled personal life would take its toll on his career. Directed by Marc Abraham. Reviewed in this issue. Eastern Hills

MEET THE BLACKS- Comedy parodying the premise of The Purge about a man (Mike Epps) who moves his family to Beverly Hills on the same day all crime becomes legal for a 12 hour period. Directed by Deon Taylor. Regal Elmwood, Regal Niagara, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit, Regal Walden.

ETC.

THE FLY (1958)- Classic sci/fi-horror film about a scientist who mutates into a human fly after one accidentally flies into his transportation machine during an experiment and their atoms mix, The Screening Room Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue 730

MALCOLM X (1992)- Spike Lee’s biopic starring Denzel Washington explores the life and legacy of the controversial civil rights activist and black liberation leader. Presented as part of the Buffalo Film Seminars. Dipson Amherst Tue 7

NO HOME MOVIE (2015)- Documentary from the late Chantal Akerman focusing on conversations between the filmmaker and her mother just months before her death. Squeaky Wheel Wed. 7

PORCO ROSSO (1992)- Hayao Miyazaki’s animated adventure fantasy about a veteran WWI fighter pilot in 1930s Italy who has been cursed to look like a pig. North Park Sat. and Sun. 1130a