Women’s Expo at Tonawanda Offers “A Day of Pampering”
Come join the Chamber of Commerce of Tonawandas for “A Day of Pampering” at the Tonawanda Castle, 69 Delaware Street, Tonawanda on Saturday, April 9th from 9 am to 6 pm.
Vendors include fashion, finance, home products, health, beauty and jewelry to name a few. Each vendor booth will have their own giveaways and the Chamber will be raffling off an overnight stay at the Seneca Casino and two $100 Visa Gift Cards complements of M&T Bank and First Niagara Bank.
The day’s schedule will include Fashion Shows with a diverse variety of models:
10:00 am Michele’s Motif and Boutique
11:30 am Dress Barn
1:00 pm Janie’s Emporium
4:00 pm Hip Gypsy
Demonstrations:
10:45 am “Fascinator’s” by Floral Accents
12:15 pm Cooking Demo by Chef Jeremy of Webster’s Bistro
2:30 pm Hair Battle of UpDo’s ~ Hizair vs. Salon Envy
3:15 pm Floral Arrangements by Sherwood Florist
Tickets are now available for $5 purchase (under 16 FREE) at the Chamber office (M-F 8:30 am to 4:30 pm) and also at Budwey’s Supermarkets (cash only) on Division Street in North Tonawanda.
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