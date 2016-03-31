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Women’s Expo at Tonawanda Offers “A Day of Pampering”

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Frank Parlato

Come join the Chamber of Commerce of Tonawandas for “A Day of Pampering” at the Tonawanda Castle, 69 Delaware Street, Tonawanda on Saturday, April 9th from 9 am to 6 pm.  

Vendors include fashion, finance, home products, health, beauty and jewelry to name a few.  Each vendor booth will have their own giveaways and the Chamber will be raffling off an overnight stay at the Seneca Casino and two $100 Visa Gift Cards complements of M&T Bank and First Niagara Bank. 

The day’s schedule will include Fashion Shows with a diverse variety of models:

10:00 am  Michele’s Motif and Boutique

11:30 am  Dress Barn

1:00 pm  Janie’s Emporium

4:00 pm  Hip Gypsy

Demonstrations:

10:45 am  “Fascinator’s” by Floral Accents

12:15 pm  Cooking Demo by Chef Jeremy of Webster’s Bistro

2:30 pm   Hair Battle of UpDo’s ~ Hizair vs. Salon Envy

3:15 pm   Floral Arrangements by Sherwood Florist

Tickets are now available for $5 purchase (under 16 FREE) at the Chamber office  (M-F 8:30 am to 4:30 pm) and also at Budwey’s Supermarkets (cash only) on Division Street in North Tonawanda.