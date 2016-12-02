THE NUTCRACKER at UB Center For The Arts
Sat Dec 3rd 1&7pm Sun Dec 4th 1pm $21 to $30
The magic of the holiday season begins with Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece “The Nutcracker.” Now in its 2oth year, this production has become a Western New York favorite with scene after scene of color and magic: a giant dragon: a six foot butterfly fliyng above the sleeping flowers: Santa’s elves busy making toys and ta scene in Central Park with an actual skating park. Misa Kuranga, a principal dancer with the Boston Ballet, and Daniel Ulbricht, principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, will perform the lead roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier.
Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us!
Add Your Comment