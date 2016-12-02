THE NUTCRACKER at UB Center For The Arts

Sat Dec 3rd 1&7pm Sun Dec 4th 1pm $21 to $30

The magic of the holiday season begins with Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece “The Nutcracker.” Now in its 2oth year, this production has become a Western New York favorite with scene after scene of color and magic: a giant dragon: a six foot butterfly fliyng above the sleeping flowers: Santa’s elves busy making toys and ta scene in Central Park with an actual skating park. Misa Kuranga, a principal dancer with the Boston Ballet, and Daniel Ulbricht, principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, will perform the lead roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier.