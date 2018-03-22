NY Republican Senate Passes Bill Cutting Funding for Sanctuary Cities; Unlikely to Pass in Dem-Controlled Assembly

Call it largely symbolic.

The New York State Senate passed legislation yesterday that would prohibit local governments from defying federal laws concerning illegal aliens.

The bill will be sent to the Assembly – which has a large Democratic Party plurality – and where the bill is seen as extremely unlikely to pass.

The approval of the senate and the assembly is required before a law can be proposed to the governor for his signature making it a law.

Some New York municipalities have taken steps to become “sanctuary cities.”

This Republican bill (S3698), sponsored by Senator Thomas Croci (R, Sayville), would prevent local governments from harboring detained illegal aliens by adopting policies of non-cooperation with federal detention or other requests.

Senator Croci, who chairs the Veterans, Homeland Security, and Military Affairs Committee, said, “The brutal killings in Brentwood by MS 13 have shocked the conscience of the nation. And, 10 out of the 13 suspects arrested entered the United States illegally. According to the Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, there were 121 unique instances of illegal immigrants who had an active criminal case at the time of release and were subsequently charged with homicide-related offenses — that’s more than one every two weeks. However well intentioned, it is clear that a non-cooperation policy puts lives at risk and should be abandoned. We should not be providing a sanctuary to those persons who have come here illegally and get arrested by then giving them the chance to avoid deportation.”



The measure requires the state to compile a list of local governments that adopted laws or policies that interfere with enforcement of any federal detention requests for individuals already arrested, with certain exceptions aimed at protecting victims of a crime, witnesses to a crime, children attending school, and persons utilizing the services of a municipal hospital. If the policies are not changed or if new policies are adopted, the municipality would lose state funding.



Senator Croci added, “In light of the increased threats posed by ISIS and terrorists worldwide, we must be smart about those who would come to New York City to harm New Yorkers. We cannot afford to expose New Yorkers to harm for a misguided political ideology.”