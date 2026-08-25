Oil Prices Fall Sharply On Trump-Iran News

Oil fell sharply Tuesday as the Trump administration's shift from military threats to economic sanctions reassured markets that a return to large-scale combat operations against Iran was less likely, at least for now.

Brent crude fell 3.2 percent to $89.20 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate dropped 3.3 percent to $82.21 a barrel. Both benchmarks are down more than 5 percent for the week.

The sell-off follows Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's Monday announcement of what he called "Operation Economic Outcast," described as the "single greatest financial offensive ever marshaled against an adversary."

The campaign targets entities and individuals doing business with Iran and sets a specific deadline for countries to wind down their links with Tehran or face unilateral US penalties. China, Iran's largest crude buyer, was explicitly not exempted from the measures. Iran promised to retaliate.

Markets, however, read the whole thing as a signal that the US is leaning on economic pressure rather than another round of airstrikes, and oil prices fell accordingly, as they typically do when fears of military escalation recede.

The broader context: WTI has been trading roughly 40 percent above where it was before the US-Iran conflict began on February 28.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 20 million barrels per day of oil and petroleum products flowed before the war, has been effectively disrupted for six months.

A June memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran to reopen the strait collapsed when both sides disagreed on which shipping routes vessels could use.

Iran has continued attacking tankers transiting under US military escort. A UK Navy report Tuesday confirmed another tanker was struck and disabled near Oman.

An oil tanker struck near Oman and Houthi missiles targeting a Saudi supertanker in the Red Sea are why prices have not fallen further despite the sanctions news.

The market remains caught between two contradictory signals: the pivot to economic pressure is a de-escalation of one kind, and the waterway remains dangerous and partially closed.