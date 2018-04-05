Play South Carolina’s Top Golf Courses With Myrtle Beach Golf Trip

South Carolina Golf Course Ratings Panel Named 10 Grand Strand Courses In Its Biennial Best-In-State List

April 3, 2018, Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Myrtle Beach Golf Trips gives golfers access to the best courses on the Grand Strand, some of which were also named Best In State by the South Carolina Golf Course Ratings Panel.

Every other year, the panel narrows down the top 50 golf courses in South Carolina and names a top 10 for each area of the state. Judging criteria include routing, variety, strategy, equity, memorability, aesthetics, and experience.

Grand Strand courses that made the state’s Top 50 include The Dunes Golf & Beach Club (9), Caledonia Golf & Fish Club (12), Tidewater Golf Club & Plantation (27), Wachesaw Plantation (28), Debordieu Club (30), Surf Golf and Beach Club (39), True Blue Plantation (40), Grande Dunes Resort Course (44), Barefoot Resort Dye Course (46), and TPC Myrtle Beach (47).

“The Myrtle Beach area is known as America’s seaside golf capital for good reason,” said Steve Mays, president of Founders Group International, owner of Myrtle Beach Golf Trips. “Myrtle Beach Golf Trips can offer you the best deal on the best courses our area has to offer. Add in the warm breezes and salty air, and you won’t want to wait to book your trip to Myrtle Beach.”

The South Carolina Golf Course Ratings Panel’s Grand Strand Top 10 Are:

1— The Dunes Golf & Beach Club (Myrtle Beach)

2— Caledonia Golf & Fish Club (Pawleys Island)

3— Tidewater Golf Club & Plantation (Little River)

4— Wachesaw Plantation (Murrells Inlet)

5— Debordieu Club (Georgetown)

6— The Reserve Club of Pawleys Island

7— Surf Golf & Beach Club (North Myrtle Beach)

8— True Blue Plantation (Pawleys Island)

9— Grande Dunes Resort Course (Myrtle Beach)

10— Barefoot Resort – Dye Course (North Myrtle Beach)

The Dunes Golf & Beach Club, ranked number nine in the state and first along the Grand Strand, is a challenging championship course designed on sandy, rolling terrain along the ocean with magnificent trees framing the fairways. “Waterloo,” hole 13, is the legendary hole where Lake Singleton comes into play. “Waterloo” has received every accolade and award as one of the greatest golf holes in the world.

Golf Digest ranks Caledonia Golf & Fish Club as one of the Top 31 Best Upscale Courses in America. The ratings panel named it number 12 in the state and second on the Grand Strand. Driving to the clubhouse, golfers pass under moss-draped oaks, original to this former rice plantation, and up to its antebellum-style clubhouse.

Tidewater Golf Club sits on a peninsula overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, with the saltwater marsh and inlet joining on the east side and the Intracoastal Waterway bordering several holes on the north and west. It’s a classic, yet contemporary design, and a shot makers course. It ranked number 27 in the state and third along the Grand Strand.

Golfers can book any of the Grand Strand courses at MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com.

About Myrtle Beach Golf Trips

The area’s premier resource for tee time bookings, Myrtle Beach Golf Trips has been putting together great golf experiences for customers since 1927, by providing access to award-winning courses, multi-round tee time specials, and golf and lodging packages at the best prices.

Owned by Founders Group International (FGI) and with the help of Golf Insider’s 100 percent player-generated course ranking system, Myrtle Beach Golf Trips helps thousands of golfers plan and assemble their ideal golf itineraries. Golfers can choose from “top-100 caliber” courses Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, Grande Dunes Resort Club, TPC of Myrtle Beach, King’s North at Myrtle Beach National Golf Club, Pine Lakes Country Club, and more than 80 other Myrtle Beach-area courses.

More information about Myrtle Beach Golf Trips and Founders Group International is available at www.foundersgroupinternational.com, www.mbn.com or MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com