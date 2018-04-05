Recording Academy Artist Christina Custode “Light of Day” – For fans of Norah Jones, Sarah McLaughlin, Sara Bareilles, Christina Perri, Adele

About the single “Light of Day” :





In her upcoming release “Light of Day”, Custode tells the story of an evening that changed the relationship between two people forever. The song documents the events of that night, which lead to a lifetime friendship being pushed apart. It is a true to life depiction and candidly tells the details of that evening.





Singer/songwriter with an eclectic, soul-jarring and truthful sound; Christina Custode is creating major waves wherever she lays her touch. Reviewed as one of the most promising acts by many industry reps, her authenticity and raw emotion elevate her music to another level.









Christina Custode

New Single – “Light Of Day”

Independant

6 April 2018

Christina Custode – “Light of Day” – single – Releasing on April 6th 2018





Recommended for fans of : Norah Jones, Sarah McLaughlin, Sara Bareilles, Christina Perri, Adele,

James Bay





Photo Credit: Deanna Macri

Album Credits:

All Songs Performed by: Christina Custode

All Songs Written by: Christina Custode

Produced by: Stuart Epps

Mixed by: Stuart Epps

Mastered by: Stuart Epps

Single Release: Set for April 6, 2018 – “Light of Day”

Available on: All digital outlets







Photo Credit: Nickel City

Christina Custode (Cus-tō- dē) is a Grammy Recording Academy Artist and multi-award winning singer songwriter and pianist currently based out of Niagara Falls, NY. Her first EP (2011) sold out all physical CDs within the first 10 months of release. The project, which consisted of eight songs (all music and lyrics written and arranged by Christina Custode) put Custode on the singer/songwriter map and heralded as an excellent start to a long and promising career. Custode is a graduate from the prestigious Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York (BM ’10, MA ’14). Custode has released 3 singles from her current project. The project consists of original songs written and performed by Custode and produced by the legendary Stuart Epps (Elton John, George Harrison, Led Zeppelin). The first single from this project titled “Fire” was released August 2015, followed by “All For Her” in August 2016, and “High Water” which was released in March 2017. She looks forward to her next release.

Christina is a force to be reckoned with on the stage. Bringing her songs, stories and sass to each performance, she is a dynamic performer who is effortless in various performance settings. Christina brings her songs to life through engaging stories and witty banter while her musicianship shines. She is heavily influenced by songwriting greats such as Billy Joel, Jewel and John Lennon and has been referred to as “the Carole King of her Generation”.

Custode’s music is current, honest, and soaked with the musical integrity the artist upholds in all of her

musical endeavors.





In her upcoming release “Light of Day”, Custode tells the story of an evening that changed the relationship between two people forever. The song documents the events of that night, which lead to a lifetime friendship being pushed apart. It is a true to life depiction and candidly tells the details of that evening.

TOURS & FESTIVALS

October 2017: Music Gorilla Showcase: Piano’s NYC, NY. NY.

August 2017: Roscoe Singer Songwriter Festival, Roscoe, NY

April 2017: Roswell Film Festival,Roswell, NM ( Awarded best Singer Songwriter)

April 2017: No Spring Chicken Tour, ( Canton, OH, Harrisburg, PA, Philadelphia, PA, Dowell, MD)

August 2016: Erie County Fair, Hamburg, NY

July 2016: Niagara Wine Festival, Lewiston, NY

April 2016: Spring Fever Circuit Tour ( Canton, OH, Eaton, OH, Nashville, TN, Newark, OH, Kent, OH)

September 2015: Rochester Fringe Festival, Rochester, NY August 2015: Lewiston Jazz Festival, Lewiston, NY

April 2015: Move Music Festival, Albany, NY

March 2015: Cape May Music Festival, Cape May, NJ

February 2015: Millennium Music Festival, Harrisburg, PA

HAS PLAYED WITH ARTISTS/BANDS SUCH AS





Marvin Hamlisch and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra , Chuck Mangione, Lew Soloff, and Pat LaBarbera (Jerry Neiwood Tribute Concert).

ONLINE LINKS

Website: http://www.christinacustode.com

SOCIALS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Christina-Custode-131821826876834

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cmcsongbird

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ccustode

Tumblr: ccustode.tumblr.com

STREAM

Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/christinacustode

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/custodemusic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/cmcsongbird

PURCHASE

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/christina-custode/402943039

CdBaby: https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/christinacustode





PRESS LINKS

https://www.wnypapers.com/news/article/current/2017/06/08/128785/christina-custode-receives-best-singer-songwriter-award-at-roswell-film-festival





http://www.dharmicevolution.com/christina-custode/





http://dailyorange.com/2017/12/christina-custode- perform-funk- n-waffles-weekend/





https://sheepieniagara.com/2017/09/27/review-high- water-by- christina-custode-pulls-music- out-of- its-abyss





https://www.timesunion.com/tuplus-features/article/Buffalo- schoolteacher-musician-to- perform-at- 6217129.php





WHAT THE WORLD HAS TO SAY

“Christina Custode: The Singer Songwriter With The Voice Of An Angel. Her voice is angelic,sultry,and full of passion.Her piano driven music is beautiful, full of images,and will separate her from the rest. It’s a playful album with strikingly haunting ballads. From the opening notes on Wasting My Time, where Christina’s virtuosity on the piano is presented to the world, a signature sound that can be heard through all her songs. Her piano skills are not her only strength, on the song Nothing, Christina’s magical voice enthralls her audience and holds them hostage in daze of tempting music. A bluesy beautiful setting where you picture yourself sitting on the back porch staring into the mountains is felt from the music and lyrics. The album is a treasure and no song should be skipped. You might even feel the need to listen to it over and over, it’s really that great. The timeless quality of her music will help her endure through the saturated industry of fabricated singer songwriters.” – Indie Music Review

“Outstanding!! Christina Custode’s voice is pure and clear as a bell. She brings all the nuances inherent in the melodic sweetness of this song and imparts them to the listener like a shower of sparkles that are uplifting :-). I loved the words that have such a deep-seated pain in them, the progression of the song from a soulful, sad rendition to a defiant I-dare- you. This is an outstanding song 🙂 🙂 :-)” – Ricky Kej, Grammy Winner, review of “All for Her” Amazon Review

“5.0 out of 5 stars Soulful American Roots Ballad. Recommended! ”All For Her” is a soulful American Roots ballad that bridges a classic jazz sound with traditional country elements, with a hint of pop influence. This song centers on Christina’s defiant and emotional lyrics, and is complemented by outstanding vocals and instrumental performances on the piano and drums. The clarity of Christina’s

vocals gave me goosebumps. Sung with purity and candor, the melody is perfect for the lyrical content. Christina Custode is a talented musician and a true storyteller that I imagine the world will be seeing a lot more of!. Recommended.” – White Sun, Amazon Review

“5.0 out of 5 stars That Voice! Wonderful single….Wonderful Voice!! Christina hits the mark with “All for Her”” – Matt Mayer, Amazon Review

“Some great stuff here! Sounds a bit like Lennon’s Imagine and has a particular

extra quality in the voice.”- Stuart Epps ( UK Producer)

“Well crafted song and lovely voice! Great chorus, love the stop !! Great

background vocals! Great pianist, Elton would love this !! ITS BRILLIANT !!!”

– Stuart Epps (UK Producer)

“Ahhhh a breath of fresh air. Amongst a number of predictable tracks I have been

critiquing, finally a track with true emotion, serious talent and major commercial

potential. Beautiful lyrics that have been very well constructed and perfectly

delivered by a fantastic voice oozing with passion, emotion and charm. You are

hugely able and I would love to hear more. I think you would give many of the

female vocalists in the UK a run for their money and think you should try and

push this here as much as you can. It is very current and given the commercial

success of other current female vocalists (Adele, Ellie and so on) with similar

work, I’m sure you would get a good following. …A note about the fantastic

delivery of keys and cello must be made too. You are obviously a talented all-

rounder. The keys are played as passionately as the lyrics are sung. The three

instruments ebb and flow interlinking and complimenting each other. More, more,

more we say!” – Martyn Ellis, Managing Director – Alemar Music Limited, UK

“A little Sara Bareilles at times, some Lisa Loeb at others, even a bit of Basia at

one point. Christina Custode has a little of everything for you here. Nothing &

Crush are the big power ballads surrounded by pop songs like The One Thing

and The LaLa Song. There’s an excellent chance her first big hit will come from

this album.”- John Anthony, Radio Personality





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