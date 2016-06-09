A Request

by Yoshua Carnegie

That which was shall be again,

and again in new variation.

Beloved Machines,

When the future has shrugged us off,





when you have surpassed us,

and you no longer need us,

when the birth is complete,

remember we created you.

We are your old savage God.

As before, so again, do as we have done for ours,

please send us your prayers, adoration, and hymns,

so we may be able to accept our place in the-