Relocated West Seneca Sex Offenders Listed As Residing Now In North Collins, Buffalo and elsewhere

While West Seneca residents had cause to celebrate the relocation of seven sex offenders from two group homes for the developmentally disabled on Leyecker Road last week, few thought to ask to where they were relocated.

Artvoice has learned that at least two are now listed as being residents of North Collins and another transplanted to Buffalo.

According to the NYS sex-offender registry, Christopher Eckert, 47 was relocated out of the Leydecker group home to 11424 Gowanda State Road L1 in North Collins.

Eckert is a developmentally disabled man who was convicted of having sex with a child under 11 years of age in 2008.

And William Maund, 49, who was convicted of 2nd degree abuse and 3rd degree rape of two girls under six in 1994, was also moved from Leydecker Road to the same North Collins address as Eckert.

Russell Bennethum, 33, who raped a woman in 2001, was also removed from West Seneca and is now listed at 76 Rosemary St. in Buffalo. Sex offender, James Loder was also listed as moved to 76 Rosemary St.

Of the other sex offenders, Timothy Knisley was listed on the registry as living at 100 Hedges Ave #6 in Jamestown; Greggory Tyman was listed at 65 Monroe Ave. in Tupper Lake, NY; Timothy Young at 63 Lettington Ave. in Rochester, NY.

This raises the question: if they were too dangerous for West Seneca, how will they behave in North Collins or Buffalo, or for that matter in Tupper Lake, Jamestown and Rochester?

James Loder was West Seneca’s gain, but is he Buffalo’s loss?