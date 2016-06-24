Poetry
In Dedication to the Buffalo Puerto Rican/Latino Memorial
By Alberto O. Cappas
We visited the Buffalo Canal Side
Enjoying the lively breeze from the lake
Smiling with love ones
Making jokes, amused by the stupidity of the punch lines
We pass by the Puerto Rican/Latino Memorial
Strangers covering overs with the weight of their feet
One female solider invisible to the memories of was
We walked away with no reference to the moments of their sacrifice
But we had the reference to the politics of the memorial construction
Little people playing dominoes with our heroes
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