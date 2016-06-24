In Dedication to the Buffalo Puerto Rican/Latino Memorial

By Alberto O. Cappas

We visited the Buffalo Canal Side

Enjoying the lively breeze from the lake

Smiling with love ones

Making jokes, amused by the stupidity of the punch lines

We pass by the Puerto Rican/Latino Memorial

Strangers covering overs with the weight of their feet

One female solider invisible to the memories of was

We walked away with no reference to the moments of their sacrifice

But we had the reference to the politics of the memorial construction

Little people playing dominoes with our heroes



