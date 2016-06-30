“Memory Foam”

by Spencer E. Carr

A dirtbag mattress flopped all stained and frameless in the corner

wakes suddenly and feels its face—the rictus of a mourner—

eyes the fringe of clothing

sloping to the carpet

with a pout

and sips bourbon that helps slur this lullaby to pass back out:

“Sound and runes, convey me to the honey, wax, and cream

when I lay down to conjure up a revolutionary dream

Where blinds are torn away down in the darkness of the deep

I raise my arms against the light because I only want to sleep”