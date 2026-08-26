Producer Jesikah Suggs Dies At 32

Jesikah Suggs died at her home in Studio City, California on August 18 at the age of 32 after an eight-year battle with breast cancer that began when she was just 24. Her family confirmed the news to Deadline on August 25.

She was working on Season 4 of My Life With The Walter Boys at the time of her death.

Suggs was born in Dallas, Texas, graduated from Baylor University with a film degree and built her Hollywood career alongside her sister Liz Suggs, working first as an assistant for television producer Jason Katims on Parenthood before rising to become a writer, story editor and co-producer on three seasons of Netflix's My Life With The Walter Boys.

She also wrote for As We See It and co-produced the 2026 Amazon Prime series It's Not Like That.

What makes her story stand apart from the work itself is how she did the work. Diagnosed with breast cancer at 24, her cancer metastasized two years later.

She underwent chemotherapy, surgery and every treatment that followed. She showed up to every writers' room anyway. Her sister Liz spoke for the family after her death.

"Through it all, she showed up to work every day, eager to defy being defined by cancer," Liz said. "Her life will continue to bear fruit in the stories told by every writer she touched, so in a sense, she'll still be writing for a very, very, very long time."

She was 32 years old.