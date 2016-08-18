Pulaski Association to honor local Polish leaders in healthcare

The General Pulaski Association will honor 19 Western New Yorkers of Polish descent who work in the health care field on Sunday, September 11, 2016. The public is invited. The 19 honorees work at hospitals, nursing homes, medical groups, in education, business, for veterans’ organizations, social services and religious groups. The dinner awards event will be held at the Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Avenue, Cheektowaga. Dinner is at 7pm; a cash bar begins at 6 pm.

“The health care professionals to be honored … represent the proud heritage of service, intelligence and dignity that Polish Americans have lent to America,” writes the Front Page in its latest edition.

The honorees are,

Kenneth D. Anthone, M.D., Ophthalmologist and Cataract Surgeon, Atwal Eye Care

Edward Bednarczyk, Pharmacist, Clinical Assoc. Professor, University at Buffalo

Jacob Cukierski, D.O., Resident, Sisters of Charity Hospital

Andrea L. Frys, LCSW, Buffalo Hearing and Speech

Edmond J. Gicewicz, M.D., Associate Professor Clinical Surgery, University at Buffalo

Theresa A. Kolodziej, D.P.T., Ph.D., Director, Clinical Education, Physical Therapy, Daemen College

Joseph M. Kowalski, M.D., Director, Spine Center, ECMC

Nicole Maciejewski, Certified Physician’s Assistant

Frederick F. Pordum,, Director Business Development and Marketing, Visiting Nursing Association

Susan Marie Reddington (Domagalski), RN, Mercy Hospital Cardiology Division, Ret.

Scott Rudzinski, M.D., Windsong Radiology Group

Claudia Fosket-Smolinski, M.D., Southtowns Radiology

Robert J. Smolinski, M.D., Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics, University at Buffalo

Julia Szprygada, Licensed Social Worker, Education Director, Alzheimer’s Association

Julie A. Szumigala, M.D., F.A.C.O.G, Board Certified OBGYN

Mary M. Tisby, R.N., Ret., Buffalo General Hospital

Tadeusz Rutkowski, M.D., Maple Gate Anesthesiologists

John Michael Rutkowski, M.D., Western New York Urology

Jacob Dominik, M.D., Sleep Insights, Rochester, New York

The organizers of the event are General Pulaski Association President Brian D. Rusk, Vice Presidents Chris Witkowski and Hon. Kenneth E. Graber. The Dinner Co Chair is Jola Simon and the Honorary Director is Sandi Schmid.

A Special Appreciation Award will be presented to Carolyn and John Yurtchuk with Calspan Corporation and Matrix Development Corporation for outstanding support for the 2016 Pulaski Day Parade with Hon. Grand Marshal, actress Loretta Swit.

The cost of the awards dinner is $35 per person. Please mail checks to Treasurer Edward J. Reska, 4654 Kingswood La., Hamburg, NY 14075. Proceeds will be used to defray costs of the Pulaski Day Parade which pays tribute to Revolutionary War hero, General Casimir Pulaski, born March 6, 1745, in Winiary, Warka, Poland.

The Buffalo Pulaski Day Parade celebrated its 78th annual, consecutive parade on July 17, 2016. Pulaski was a hereditary Polish count, the son of Józef Pułaski of the house of Ślepowron, starost of Warka, deputy to Sejm, who was one of the creators and members of the Bar Confederation.

His son, Count Casimer Pulaski, a superb equestrian and military strategist, left his native Poland and volunteered his services to the American cause, serving under Washington as one of his heroic generals, virtually organizing the first American Calvary and who lost his life on October 11, 1779, Savannah, GA on the field of battle.

Pulaski, who shed his blood for his adopted country, is known as the father of the US Calvary.



