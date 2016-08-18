Review: the vision volume

By Tom King (Author) and Gabriel Hernandez Walta (Illustrator) Marvel Comics (Publisher)

In a Washington, D.C., suburb lives a family like any other: A father, a mother, a son, and a daughter. They go to school, have jobs, and could be like any of your neighbors … except that they have red skin, can phase through walls, and have artificial brains. This is the family the Avengers’ Vision has built for himself.

Tom King and Gabriel Walta’s Vision is one of the most unique comics from a mainstream publisher in years, blending super-heroics and mundane suburban life while overlaying the whole thing with a sense of discomfort and dread akin to an episode of “The Twilight Zone.”

The oddly lyrical yet profound narration that King uses puts the reader on edge, and the foreshadowing of horrors adds an extra sense of atmosphere. King provides organic dialogue as the perfect counterpoint when normal, everyday citizens interact with the Vision and his family. The layouts and pacing, specific and plodding as they are, offer a sense of time and control unlike any other comic, helped all the more by the artist.

Walta’s rough, organic raw pencil textures, pitch-perfect anatomy and framing increase the reader’s unease. He shows both a scene of unbridled super-heroics and awkward horror with the same panache. If you’re looking for an odd science fiction story along the lines of the best Rod Sterling ever offered, or an offbeat, unique super hero story, Vision is a book that will not disappoint.

Review by Michael Hoffert Jr.. Brought to you by Queen City Bookstore.



