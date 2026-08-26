Randy Travis Honored For 40 Years At The Grand Ole Opry With Surprise Guest

Randy Travis sat center stage inside the Grand Ole Opry's famed circle on Saturday August 22, in the same spot where he was inducted on December 20, 1986, at age 27, five months after his debut album Storms of Life changed country music forever, and Carrie Underwood walked out of the wings to celebrate him.

She brought a commemorative scarf, hand-embroidered by Nashville celebrity designer Manuel Cuevas, the traditional keepsake given to official Opry members on milestone anniversaries.

She brought words that landed like a standing ovation in a sentence. "You are so special to all of us, certainly to me, to country music, to the Grand Ole Opry. We celebrate you and your legacy, your incredible talent, but anybody that knows you knows you're great because of your heart and because of the person that you are."

The full circle of the moment was not lost on anyone in the building. In 2008, it was Travis who surprised Underwood onstage with an invitation to join the Opry, a year after her cover of his song "I Told You So" had become one of her signatures.

Saturday night she was the one walking out to surprise him. "I still can't believe this man even knows my name," she said.

Travis, 67, has lived with aphasia since a near-fatal stroke in 2013 that took his voice and required doctors to give his family little hope of survival.

He posted a backstage photo afterward and called it "proof that I'm Carrie Underwood's biggest fan." His heart, he wrote, was full.