Redskins Replacement Names CBS Dallas

Pretty simple and not offensive. Well, unless you a pig I guess. It directly correlates with football. They can probably make an awesome logo with a pig on a football. You can only imagine how much money they will make in jersey sales, memorabilia, etc. Let just hope animal rights organizations don come after them for this one.

Alright, I know it not a Thursday, but let throw it back once again. The Washington Bullets spent 23 years in the NBA before their name was replaced by the Wizards.wholesale jerseys from china http://www.cheapnfljerseyschinadiscount.com They could make the logo a football with a bullet hole in it? Could someone really argue this and say it is promoting gun violence? Oh boy. This might be tougher than we all thought.

The Hogs was the term used for the Redskins offensive line in the and The Hogs helped the Redskins win three Super Bowls. Why not bring them back and make it the team name? The team has not come close to winning a Super Bowl since then. Maybe bringing The Hogs back turns them back into a winner? Redskins fans can dream, right?

Bullfrogs may not strike fear in their opponents, but c they pretty cool. With that being said, they are defined as aggressive frogs. NFL players are pretty large and aggressive. It works! Even non Bullfrogs fans would go out and buy those jerseys. Make them red with a massive green Bullfrog making some sort of face. BOOM.

5 Redskins Replacement Names CBS Detroit

Pretty simple and not offensive. Well, unless you a pig I guess. It directly correlates with football. They can probably make an awesome logo with a pig on a football. You can only imagine how much money they will make in jersey sales, memorabilia, etc. Let just hope animal rights organizations don come after them for this one.

Alright, I know it not a Thursday, but let throw it back once again. The Washington Bullets spent 23 years in the NBA before their name was replaced by the Wizards. They could make the logo a football with a bullet hole in it? Could someone really argue this and say it is promoting gun violence? Oh boy. This might be tougher than we all thought.

The Hogs was the term used for the Redskins offensive line in the and The Hogs helped the Redskins win three Super Bowls. Why not bring them back and make it the team name? The team has not come close to winning a Super Bowl since then. Maybe bringing The Hogs back turns them back into a winner? Redskins fans can dream, right?

Bullfrogs may not strike fear in their opponents, but c they pretty cool. With that being said, they are defined as aggressive frogs. NFL players are pretty large and aggressive. It works! Even non Bullfrogs fans would go out and buy those jerseys. Make them red with a massive green Bullfrog making some sort of face. BOOM.