Small packs are all the rage

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This thread should be used as way to show compassion and give support to those affected during this tough time. Australia, it is an unfair reality that with the festive season comes bushfire season. That means bushfire coverage will be prolific for a significant portion of the year.

When you have answered all the questions that you can come up with, sit down and quickly take some notes. Write out all the questions that you need to answer in your sales letter. Also write down all the possible fears and objections your offer might face.

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