The Road to Heroin Recovery

5 Tips for the Road to Recovery

Heroin is one of the hardest drugs to quit using mainly because of the extreme pain abusers feel when they stop using it. Kicking the habit and detoxing the drug from your system is a huge step in the recovery process, and it’s something to be proud of. Your pure determination to stay clean and avoid relapsing may seem like enough right now, but you may need other methods to cope if you want to commit to staying clean.

Have a Strong Support Network

Having people to turn to when you’re struggling is one of the most important steps to recovery. If you don’t already have a solid support network, attending recovery groups can help you build one. Once you find a support group, you’ll need to make it a priority to attend the meetings on a regular basis. Having a sponsor is something that can ensure you stay on the right path. With a sponsor, you’ll be able to meet with them, check in with them, and tell them when you’re struggling. One job of the sponsor is to guide you through the 12 Steps.

Take it One Day at a Time

Taking it one day at a time means you don’t have to take on all the problems of life at once. Just commit to being happy for the next 24-hours and focus on enjoying your life. It’s also helpful to find at least 30-minutes for relaxing each day to deal with stress. The reason why one day at a time works is because it can often be overwhelming to commit to stop using drugs forever. Focusing on just the day allows you to make a goal to stay clean for the next 24-hours.

Join Martial Arts Class

Joining a martial arts class will help you learn mental discipline, which can help your mind stay sharp and alert. Participating in martial arts helps you fill your time and gives you great exercise. Martial arts are much more than just fighting; it teaches mental cultivation and self-discipline. Some types of martial arts include:

· Karate

· Tae Kwon Do

· Kung-Fu

· Tai Chi

· Aikido

· Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)

· Muay Thai

Learn How to Avoid Triggers

Staying clean means learning how to avoid your relapse triggers. Some of the most common relapse triggers include:

· Self-pity

· Depression

· Becoming frustrated with recovery

· Taking recovery for granted

· Abusing other types of substances

· Being around other substance abusers

· Being hungry, angry, lonely, and tired (HALT)

It’s important to always look for relapse triggers and be aware of them when they happen. Keep a recovery journal so you can be more aware of the warning signs of relapsing.

Set Meaningful and Achievable Goals

Setting goals in recovery gives you something to look forward to and it keeps you motivated. A goal can be as simple as attending group one week or contacting your sponsor when you’re struggling. It’s okay to set short-term and long-term goals, just set ones that are reachable.

Recovery is a long and hard process, but with a solid support network, you can live a sober life. Just taking the steps to want to be sober is a huge step. Recovery is a lot of work, but when you surround yourself with positive people who understand what you’re going through, you’ll have a much better chance at success. Remember to focus on one day at a time.

Sources

http://www.greenhousetreatment.com/heroin-treatment/

http://alcoholrehab.com/addiction-recovery/one-day-at-a-time-in-recovery/

http://www.helpguide.org/articles/addiction/overcoming-drug-addiction.htm

http://alcoholrehab.com/addiction-recovery/martial-arts-in-recovery/

http://alcoholrehab.com/addiction-recovery/common-relapse-triggers/

http://artvoice.com/2016/03/24/mixed-martial-arts-promoters-tough-road-despite-passage/



